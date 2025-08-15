Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death released

Officials have determined how Kelly Clarkson’s former husband, Brandon Blackstock, died.

Blackstock died at his home in Butte, Montana, on Aug. 7. He was 48.

The death certificate said that his cause of death was malignant melanoma, or a type of skin cancer, with his manner of death listed as natural causes, People magazine reported.

He had the disease for three years and he was experiencing seizures, which were “significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause," according to the magazine.

Other information listed on the death certificate includes Blackstock’s occupation as a rodeo producer; no autopsy was done and he was cremated.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2020 and shared two children — River, 11, and Remington, 9.

The former “American Idol” winner had paused her Las Vegas residency, initially citing her ex-husband’s health, writing on social media on Aug. 6, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

The next day, news of his death was released.

A representative for his family wrote, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Deadline reported at the time.

