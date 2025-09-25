‘Air Bud Returns’: New generation of athletic pups chosen for big screen

Air Bud is back, and with it, the next generation of dogs to show that they are all stars.

Two rose to the top of the pack of 5,000 dogs from across the country to be the stars of “Air Bud Returns,” the latest sequel in the long line of films, Variety reported.

Charlie and Summer will both play Buddy.

Of the 5,000 dogs whose names were submitted, the number was cut down to 30 finalists, from which four were selected before Charlie’s and Summer’s numbers were called as they “best embody Buddy’s athleticism, charm and heart,” USA Today reported.

The filmmakers said on Instagram, "They’ve got the look. They’ve got the moves. And they’ve got that spark that made Buddy a legend."

“We weren’t just looking for well-trained dogs — we were looking for that special spark. Charlie and Summer had the presence, the personality, and yes, the basketball skills to make audiences believe in Buddy all over again. They carry the magic that made the original so unforgettable,” the film’s writer and director, Robert Vince, said.

Charlie hails from Ohio, while Summer is from San Diego.

They will both work with professional animal trainers before filming starts next month.

The film will be released next fall.

