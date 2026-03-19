Afroman wins lawsuit brought by deputies over raid music video

Afroman was sued by sheriff deputies after a raid they conducted and the footage he used in a music video.

Seven sheriff’s deputies in Ohio sued the rapper after they raided his home in 2022 and he used home security video in a music video called “Lemon Pound Cake” and others.

The video shows what The Associated Press described as “rifle-wielding deputies” who broke down Afroman’s door and searched his clothes and suit pockets. One clip showed a deputy looking at a cake on a table, which inspired the song “Lemon Pound Cake.”

A warrant was issued to conduct the raid as part of a drug and kidnapping investigation. No charges were filed as a result of the raid.

The rapper called them “crooked cops” and claimed that $400 was missing after the raid, the AP reported.

Officials said the deputies miscounted the money, CNN reported.

But the deputies sued Afroman, saying they were harassed over the videos, one of which had more than 3 million views on YouTube.

They also claim he used their likeness without their permission and profited from it, USA Today reported.

He said he was protected by the First Amendment for the diss track and said that he published the music to offset the damages done to his property from the raid.

Afroman said the raid traumatized his children, who were 10 and 12 at the time, and he claimed he had the right to tell friends and fans what happened, the AP reported.

“The whole raid was a mistake. All of this is their fault. If they hadn’t have wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit. I would not know their names,” Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, said. “They wouldn’t be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs, nothing.”

The deputies asked for a total of nearly $4 million in damages.

The jury ruled in Afroman’s favor in the defamation lawsuit after a three-day trial, CNN reported.

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