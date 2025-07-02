AAA predicts record number of travelers for July 4 holiday

AAA is predicting that July 4, 2025, will once again break records.

The travel group said that 72.2 million people will be going on trips of at least 50 miles this week.

Domestically, there will be an estimated 1.7 million more people compared to last year.

“Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and July 4 is one of the most popular times to get away,” Vice President of AAA Travel, Stacey Barber, said in a news release. “Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week. With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends.”

So, how will those 72.2 million people be traveling?

AAA said that a majority will be by car — 61.6 million people, an increase of 2.2% compared to 2025.

Next is flying, where 5.84 million people will get on an airplane to their destination.

The remaining 4.78 million travelers will be traveling by bus, train or cruise ship.

Where are they traveling?

AAA said the top domestic locations include:

Orlando

Seattle

New York

Anchorage

Fort Lauderdale

Honolulu

Denver

Miami

Boston

Atlanta

The list for international destinations includes:

Vancouver

Rome

Paris

London

Barcelona

Dublin

Amsterdam

Calgary

Athens

Lisbon

July 2 and July 6 were predicted to be the busiest days, with the afternoons the most congested, AAA said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group