7 injured, 2 missing after natural gas explosion in eastern Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Seven people were injured and two others were missing Tuesday after a natural gas explosion at a building in eastern Ohio, authorities said.

The explosion at the Realty Tower at the corner of Market and East Federal streets in downtown Youngstown put the structural integrity of the building in question, The Vindicator reported. Of the seven people hospitalized, one was in critical condition, according to WFMJ-TV.

“As of now, there are no fatalities,” Youngstown fire Chief Barry Finley told The Vindicator. He said a man and a woman are still missing.

Finley said everyone else in the building has been located, WKBN-TV reported.

“The floor is collapsed in on itself, there’s nothing to see, it’s full of water, so honestly, we don’t know if that person is down there or not,” Finley told the television station. “When we get clearance to go into the building … until then, I will not put any of my firefighters down there to do a search for any reason right now.”

A Chase Bank branch occupies the first floor of the building, but the 13-story structure also includes numerous apartments, the television station reported.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and the situation is “fluid but under control.” The agency asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

Witnesses in the area said they heard a loud explosion at about 2:45 p.m. EDT, followed by smoke and the smell of gas, WKBN reported.

“I heard the boom, and I looked up and I could see dark smoke coming out of the side of the Chase Bank building,” Debora Flora, executive director of Mahoning County Land Bank who works downtown, told the television station. “But it was such a really strong, strong boom, you know, I blurted out, ‘Oh my God.’”

Residents in the building’s apartments were also shaken up by the explosion.

“When I got to the lobby, there was kind of like a metal gate door that had been bowed in, and the rubble from the lobby,” Justin Reynolds told WKBN. “The broken-up rock and marble had jammed itself so I was there with my cat in a carrier kind of trying to push the door open.”

It is unclear what caused the explosion, WFMJ reported. State fire marshals are leading the investigation, according to a statement from Enbridge Gas Ohio.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by today’s incident in #Youngstown,” the company tweeted. “Enbridge crews are assisting emergency responders, area is secure, gas to surrounding block is off as a safety precaution.

