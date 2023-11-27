2023 Soul Train Awards: Here is the list of winners

SZA was the big winner at the 2023 Soul Train Awards on Sunday night, winning four awards.
The 34-year-old singer won album of the year for “SOS” and best R&B/soul female artist. Her song “Snooze” won song of the year and the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award for “Snooze.”
It was the second time that SZA won the best R&B/soul female artist award, according to Billboard. She also won in 2017.
.@sza was the top winner at the 2023 Soul Train Awards, with four awards.— SZA Charts (@szaoncharts) November 27, 2023
• Album of the Year — "SOS"
• Song of the Year — "Snooze"
• Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s — "Snooze"
• Best R&B/Soul Female Artist pic.twitter.com/ZY1kUKaON8
Usher won three awards Sunday night, with Victoria Monét winning twice.
Usher took best R&B/soul male artist for the second time; he previously tied with Trey Songz in 2010, according to Billboard. The singer, who will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in February, won the certified soul award and best collaboration for the hit “Good Good,” teaming with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.
Monét won best dance performance and video of the year for her song, “On My Mama.”
Coco Jones was named best new artist.
The show also honored T-Pain with the “Legend” Award, while Janelle Monáe will be given the “Spirt of Soul” honor.
Keke Palmer hosted Sunday’s show, the annual celebration of music featured on the long-running television show known as the “Hippest Trip in America.” This year, the show was billed as “the soulful house party of the year,” Billboard reported.
Keke gone always keep a HIT!— BET (@BET) November 27, 2023
We present to you "Ungorgeous" by @KekePalmer #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/pLjWfQA7bK
“Soul, R&B, and hip hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward,” Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president for specials, music programming and music strategy said in a statement before Sunday’s event. “This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train. We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”
Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.
Album of the year
- “SOS,” SZA
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “Age/Sex/Location,” Ari Lennox
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker
- “Girls Night Out (Extended),” Babyface
- “I Told Them…,” Burna Boy
- “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
Song of the year
- “Snooze,” SZA
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Favorite Song,” Toosii
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
Video of the year
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- “Boyfriend,” Usher
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
- “Special,” Lizzo
Best R&B/soul female artist
- SZA
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Janelle Monáe
- Summer Walker
- Victoria Monét
Best R&B/soul male artist
- Usher
- 6lack
- Babyface
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Eric Bellinger
- October London
Best group
- Maverick City Music
- Dvsn
- Flo
- Jagged Edge
- Kool & The Gang
- Phony Ppl
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- Tank and The Bangas
- Wanmor
Best collaboration
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- “Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Fly Girl,” Flo featuring Missy Elliott
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA
- “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole
Best new artist
- Coco Jones
- Ambré
- Ayra Starr
- Doechii
- Flo
- Fridayy
- Tyla
- Wanmor
Coco Jones wins Best New Artist at 2023 #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/CtSI8b8lOP— Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) November 27, 2023
Certified soul award
- Usher
- Anthony Hamilton
- Ashanti
- Ciara
- Eric Bellinger
- Monica
- PJ Morton
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- T-Pain
The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award
- “Snooze,” SZA
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Favorite Song,” Toosii
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
Best dance performance
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker
- “Boyfriend,” Usher
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown
- “Snooze,” SZA
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown
Best gospel/inspirational award
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
- “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
- “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
- “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
- “The Journey,” H.E.R.
- “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
