2 Americans drown in separate incidents on same day at Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

CELEBRATION KEY, Grand Bahamas Island — Two Americans sailing with Carnival Cruise Line drowned in separate incidents on the company’s private Bahamian property, Celebration Key.

One person drowned in a lagoon while the other drowned at the beach.

The first drowning happened before noon when Royal Bahamas Police were called to a 79-year-old man who was unresponsive on a commercial vessel, NBC News reported.

Police said the man became unresponsive while snorkeling at the beach. A lifeguard pulled him from the water and CPR was performed. A doctor pronounced the man dead.

Police were called to a second report of an unresponsive woman on board a separate commercial vessel. She became unresponsive while in a pool. Again, a lifeguard pulled her from the water and CPR was performed, but she was also pronounced dead.

Carnival Cruise Line released a statement which read, “One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation,” adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance.”

In a statement to ABC News, the company said, We are saddened by the loss of our guests. We have trained lifeguards and medical professionals who respond promptly."

Neither victim was identified and autopsies will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The Royal Bahamas Police are leading the investigation, according to ABC News.

Celebration Key, a port on Grand Bahama Island, opened in July, built at a cost of $600 million, ABC News reported.

It has a 10-story sandcastle, two racing waterslides, a shopping area, a basketball court and an adults-only area, Fox News reported.

The destination was estimated to bring more than two million guests to Grand Bahama in its first year, with more than four million by 2028.

©2024 Cox Media Group