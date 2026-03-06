Thunderstorms likely on Saturday

DAYTON, OH — The next cold front comes through, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Right now, it looks like the line of storms will be arriving around 9AM and exiting around 1 PM. Scattered showers may linger behind the initial push of rain.

There is at least a small chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center is showing a level 1/5 risk for severe weather for our area.

Fortunately for us, the storms will be coming through fairly early in the day when we won’t have as much daytime heating to work with.

Instability will be limited, which should keep the severe weather threat isolated.

We’ll have another cold front arriving next Wednesday. Instead of severe weather with that front, another prolonged round of heavy rain looks likely.

