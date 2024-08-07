Thousands without power in the Miami Valley as storms move through

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 1,000 people are without power as storms rolled through the Miami Valley Tuesday.
As of 10:30 p.m., 1,380 AES customers are without power, according to the power companies outage map.
The following outages have been reported:
- Auglaize: 1
- Champaign: 1
- Clark: 3
- Darke: 1
- Logan: 94
- Greene: 166
- Mercer: 1
- Miami: 1
- Montgomery: 1125
- Shelby: 14
- Union: 3
News Center 7 will continue to update these outages.
