Thousands without power in the Miami Valley as storms move through

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 1,000 people are without power as storms rolled through the Miami Valley Tuesday.

As of 10:30 p.m., 1,380 AES customers are without power, according to the power companies outage map.

The following outages have been reported:

Auglaize: 1

Champaign: 1

Clark: 3

Darke: 1

Logan: 94

Greene: 166

Mercer: 1

Miami: 1

Montgomery: 1125

Shelby: 14

Union: 3

News Center 7 will continue to update these outages.









