Thousands without power in the Miami Valley as storms move through

By WHIO Staff

Power Outage Staff photo

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 1,000 people are without power as storms rolled through the Miami Valley Tuesday.

As of 10:30 p.m., 1,380 AES customers are without power, according to the power companies outage map.

The following outages have been reported:

  • Auglaize: 1
  • Champaign: 1
  • Clark: 3
  • Darke: 1
  • Logan: 94
  • Greene: 166
  • Mercer: 1
  • Miami: 1
  • Montgomery: 1125
  • Shelby: 14
  • Union: 3

News Center 7 will continue to update these outages.



