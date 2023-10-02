Apple working on system update after complaints that new iPhone models too hot to handle

CUPERTINO, CA — Apple says it is working on a system update after owners complained the new iPhone 15 is at times too hot to handle.

The company is blaming software bugs for the overheating issues, the Associated Press is reporting.

Apple said Saturday that it is working on an update to the iOS17 system that powers the iPhone 15 lineup to prevent the devices from becoming uncomfortably hot and is working with apps that are running in ways “causing them to overload the system.”

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple in a short statement provided to the AP after media reports detailed overheating complaints that are peppering online message boards.

Apple has not given a timeframe for the fixes but says the phone is safe to use.

