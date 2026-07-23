Temperatures set to hit near 90 degrees with humidity spikes next week

DAYTON, OH — This morning we dropped to a low of 54 degrees in Dayton. It was our coolest morning in over a month, and more typical of late September.

That was as cool as we’re likely to be over the next week. It’s all up from here with temperatures near 90 returning early next week.

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Aloft in the atmosphere, a trough of low pressure will gradually be replaced by a ridge of high pressure.

The result for us will be slowly increasing temperatures. By this weekend, 80s are back. Come Monday, temperatures near 90 are likely.

Humidity will increase too, sending “feels like” temperatures to around 100 degrees early next week.

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We will have a few chances for showers and storms Sunday through early Tuesday, but the timing and strength for each round of storms remains uncertain as of now.

That part of the forecast will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.

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