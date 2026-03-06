Study shows Ohio drivers admit eyesight is not good enough behind the wheel

Nearly half of Ohio drivers surveyed admit their vision is not good enough to be behind the wheel, according to a recent study.

Approximately 2.5 million residents in the state drive every day despite knowing they have vision issues.

The survey, conducted by the website LensPricer.com, found that most of these drivers have not visited an optometrist recently. Local eye care experts report that some drivers have gone decades without a professional check-up.

The study highlights that these individuals continue to drive for essential daily tasks.

This includes commuting to and from work, running errands, and transporting children to athletic practices. Many of these drivers reported that they are aware of their vision limitations while performing these activities.

Dr. Patrick Spencer, an ophthalmologist at Iworks Laser and Vision Center in Dayton, said he frequently encounters patients who have neglected their vision for years.

He noted that some people wait until they are in their 50s to seek care after having their last exam in high school.

“Absolutely every day. When was your last eye exam? Oh my gosh, you know, and I was in high school, and you’re like, you’re 50, yeah,” Spencer said regarding the frequency of seeing patients with outdated prescriptions.

According to Spencer, many patients only schedule appointments when they experience specific eye issues rather than maintain routine exams. He added that some individuals do not obtain the prescription lenses they need even after an exam.

These drivers often tell him they attempt to keep their time on the road to a minimum to compensate for their poor sight.

Spencer recommends that eye exams become a standard part of an annual wellness check. He noted that many employer and government insurance plans make it easy for patients to access both exams and necessary prescription lenses.

He emphasized that modern technology has made the examination process more efficient for diagnosing and treating patients.“

Don’t fear going to the eye doctor, because we can see things before, you know, we’re the window into the soul, into the body, and that the dams aren’t difficult,”

Spencer said. “We have so many new tools at our disposal to help diagnose and treat you.”

