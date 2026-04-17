Strong cold front moves through on Saturday

DAYTON, OH — A strong cold front will move through the Miami Valley on Saturday. With this front, showers and thunderstorms are likely specially in the morning. Good news though, the timeline is very much in our favor for limiting the severe weather risk. Very little energy for storms to work with at 5-10AM. We’ll call it a small, but not 100% zero risk of severe weather. Afternoon rain shower redevelopment possible, but these too look to stay below severe limits.

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Behind the front, we’ll trend much colder. Highs on Sunday are only expected to be in the middle 50s. Lows Sunday night / Monday morning will be right around the freezing mark. We’ll need to cover up or bring in plants yet again.

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After cool temperatures on Monday, our next warming trend begins. Quickly, temperatures will bounce back to the 70s.

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