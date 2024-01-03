WATCH: Several cars take over Ohio streets on New Year’s Eve

CINCINNATI — New video shows multiple cars taking part in apparent street takeovers in both Reading and Cincinnati on New Year’s Eve.

In both instances, cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of an intersection and people had to get out of the crosswalks to avoid getting hit.

A Cincinnati Police spokesperson told our news partner WCPO that at least one street takeover took place in the city limits, but no other information was given.

A video given to WCPO by Dan Lykins from a nearby business shows another street takeover in Reading. People ran away and drove off when police arrived.

News Center 7 has been reporting on curb street racing since 2022.

The City of Trotwood said in October 2022 that they were working to end hooning after online video showed dangerous driving around the Dayton area.

Dayton City Commissioners are also working with police to create new ways to crack down on dangerous driving.

There is a plan at the statehouse that would make street racing, stunt driving, and street takeovers a misdemeanor.

If someone drove away from police, it would be upgraded to a felony.

The State House passed the plan but still needs a vote in the State Senate.

