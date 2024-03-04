US Marshals seeking suspect in shooting at Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio — Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a shooting at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Hall of Fame Way around 4 p.m. Sunday, WOIO reported.

According to U.S. Marshals, 35-year-old Darryl Harmon is suspected of shooting someone after an argument.

Hall of Fame Village officials said the victim’s condition is not life-threatening, WOIO reported.

Harmon is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds. He is known to frequent the Canton and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

