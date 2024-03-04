Dog dies after being set on fire; Ohio humane society offering cash reward for information

ROSS COUNTY — An Ohio humane society is offering a cash reward for information after a dog was set on fire and killed.

The Ross County Humane Society said the pit bull, King, died on February 8 in the 1400 Block of Camelin Hill in Chillicothe.

The humane society said it assisted in transporting King’s body to OSU for a necropsy and preliminary results show that the fire was likely the cause of his death.

“This distressing event tragically involved the deliberate setting on fire of a pit bull type dog named King, resulting in the animal’s death,” the humane society said on its Facebook page. “The Ross County Humane Society, deeply saddened by this senseless act of cruelty, is determined to seek justice for the innocent victim.”

According to the humane society, a second dog was discovered deceased several days later and had been left on the property’s porch. The dog’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

The humane society said in collaboration with the Ross County Dog Warden a $500 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“In my 10 years here, I think I’ve seen the worst of the worst and then something like this happens. It’s senseless and cruel, and I hope that someone will come forward with information so we can get some sort of justice for King,” said Executive Director Jenn Thomas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ross County Dog Warden at 740-772-5929 or the Ross County Sheriff’s Department at 740-773-1186.

