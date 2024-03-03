Third shooting victim dies in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — The third shooting victim has died after an apparent murder-suicide in a Cincinnati neighborhood.

On Thursday, 69-year-old Shelby Carpenter and 45-year-old Dustin Bolen died at an area hospital after a triple-shooting in East Price Hill, WCPO reported.

Police said Carpenter and Sheila Asher-Hayes, 62, were found shot at the end of the street. Bolen was later found in a wooded area with an apparent self-inflicted gun wound while police were searching nearby for a possible suspect.

Both Carpenter and Bolen later died at UC Medical Center. Police said in an update on Sunday that Asher-Hayes died at the hospital on March 1.

Neighbors said Carpenter was Bolen’s father, WCPO reported. Carpenter was also Bolen’s landlord, according to court documents. It’s unclear if Asher-Hayes has any relation to either of them.

On Dec. 15, 2023, Carpenter gave Bolen an eviction notice, saying he and anyone else living in the home would need to move out before Jan. 31, WCPO reported.

According to court documents, Bolen failed to move out within 30 days, so Carpenter gave him another notice, stating that he needed to move out on or before Feb. 4.

Carpenter sued to evict Bolen in the Hamilton County Municipal Court on Feb. 8.

On Thursday, Bolen was supposed to appear in court. About 30 minutes before his scheduled appearance, the apparent murder-suicide occurred, WCPO reported.

