‘Targeted attack;’ USPS mail carrier shot and killed in Ohio

WARREN, Ohio — Police are investigating after a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed on Saturday.

At approximately 1:44 p.m., Warren police were dispatched to the 600 Block of Olive Avenue Northeast after reports of shots being fired, according to the Warren Police Department.

When Officers arrived to the area, they located 33-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee Jonte Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Davis was shot while inside his U.S. postal van by a suspect in another vehicle.

He was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where he later died as a result of his wounds.

A few hours after the shooting, police say the suspect vehicle was located in a driveway at 429 Maryland Ave Northeast. A search warrant for the residence and vehicle was obtained and the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team was called to assist with serving the warrant.

“Evidence, including the suspect vehicle, was recovered and several individuals were transported to the Warren Police Department to be interviewed,” the police department said. “There is no one in custody at this time for this targeted attack. It is believed at this time that the victim and suspect(s) knew each other.”

The U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this case is being asked to contact Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723 or at jgreaver@warren.org.





