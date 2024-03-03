Teenager dead after crash in Marysville

MARYSVILLE — A teenager is dead after a crash in Marysville, Ohio Saturday evening.

The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash at US Route 36 near Connor Road in Union County on Saturday, March 2 around 10:58 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck, driven by 16-year-old Blake Gorton of Woodstock Ohio was heading southwest on US Route 36.

The truck crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway where it it hit a guardrail and overturned.

The truck continued down into an embankment and became submerged in Treacle Creek.

Gorton died from his injuries.









