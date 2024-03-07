Teen who helped stop potential Ohio high school shooting to attend State of the Union

MARIEMONT — The teen who helped stop a potential high school shooting in Ohio will attend the State of the Union Address in Washington D.C.

News Center 7 reported last month that Boom Swallen went to his father about a plan to shoot up Mariemont High School.

A 14-year-old classmate had told Boom that he had a kill list, access to a gun, and was going to pull the trigger at school.

Boom’s father said his son came forward despite being threatened.

Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman invited Boom to attend as his guest.

The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

