Student taken into custody after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Ohio school

MANSFIELD, Richland County — A student was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” an Ohio middle school on Thursday, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV.

Mansfield City school administrators contacted police and said they received two emails from a student account threatening to “shoot up” the middle school, WBNS-10 reported.

>> Popular Ohio amusement park closes after 125 years; demolition for historic pool begins

Officers started an investigation to identify the suspect.

With help from school administration and staff, police found the suspect and took them into custody, WBNS-10 reported.

It is not immediately clear if the student will face charges or if they attend the middle school.

The Mansfield Division of Police encourages those who may hear or see any threats of violence to contact their local law enforcement.

©2024 Cox Media Group