State trooper seriously hurt after being hit by drunk driver in Indiana

INDIANA — An Indiana State trooper is in serious condition after being hit by a drunk driver this weekend.

Trooper Azariah Keith, 22, stopped along Interstate 65 to help a stranded motorist change a tire Saturday night when he was struck by another vehicle, Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine wrote on social media.

An additional trooper blocked the left lane while Keith assisted the motorist, but then another car struck him.

The driver was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, according to CBS affiliate WTTV in Indianapolis.

Keith has serious injuries but is now awake and speaking with his family, the department said.

