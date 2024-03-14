Skyline’s ‘Green Way’ to return for St. Patrick’s Day

CINCINNATI — What is the best thing to go with green beer on St. Patrick’s Day? How about green spaghetti?

Skyline Chili has announced that its ‘Green Way’ chili is coming back.

They announced on social media it will be at all Cincinnati locations to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Customers will be able to order 3-ways, 4-ways, and 5-ways with “shamrock green spaghetti.”

This is the 13th straight year that Skyline is doing this.

They will only serve it on Sunday, March 17.

To check the hours of each Skyline location, visit this website.

