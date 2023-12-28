Search continues after Ohio mother allegedly stabs husband, runs away with daughter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An AMBER Alert is still active for an Ohio child who was allegedly taken by her mother on Christmas Eve.

Lakewood Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Ariel Walters and her 1-year-old daughter Choice Walters.

Police said that they were called to Cove Park in Lakewood for a report of a man being attacked in the park at 2:20 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed.

The victim was allegedly stabbed by his wife, Ariel, who then ran away from the area with her 1-year-old daughter, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for Ariel for attempted aggravated murder with a $500,000 bond.

Walters does not have a vehicle and usually takes Uber.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.

Ariel Walters (Kourtnii L. Harvey)













