Richmond remembering police officer shot in line of duty, 1 year later

RICHMOND — One year ago today, Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty.

Burton was shot and wounded during a traffic stop in Richmond.

She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where she stayed for the next three weeks.

Burton was taken off life support on Sept. 1 and was transferred to a hospice facility in Richmond on Sept. 3.

She died from her injuries on Sept. 18

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said in a social media post on Monday the city will reflect on her passing, one year later.

“Officer Burton made quite an impact on our community and would become Richmond Police Department’s first female K9 Officer,” said Mayor Snow. “Over the past year, we’ve found many ways to pay honor and respect to Officer Burton. Her legacy is unquestionable and will remain within our Police Department and surrounding community for years to come.”

Snow thanked the community for their support and called on the Richmond community to come together to “reflect on Officer Burton’s life, her dedication to serving this community, and her ultimate sacrifice.”

“We will hold a special prayer vigil and time of reflection on Friday, September 8, at 6 pm on the south steps of the Richmond Municipal Building,” he said. “Let’s take time to be together as a community and continue lifting Seara’s family and legacy.”

Snow said they will have the event on September 8 to give Officer Burton’s family privacy on September 18, which will mark one year since she died.

The Richmond Police Department also posted a tribute to Officer Burton on social media.

“We will never forget! Fly high and keep an eye on us!”

News Center 7 previously reported Phillip Lee, accused of killing Officer Burton, is scheduled to go on trial for murder in February 2025.

He is facing murder, attempted murder, drug, and firearm charges. Prosecutors are also seeking a death sentence for Lee if he is convicted.





