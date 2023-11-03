Pennslyvania homicide suspect dead after pursuit in Ohio, police say

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — One person is dead and one is in custody after a police chase in Marysville, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-TV.

The person who died was wanted for a homicide in Pennsylvania, WBNS reported.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on the east side of Columbus, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

Officers located the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car fled, WBNS reported.

The car continued at a high speed and officers lost sight of it, Brooks said.

Officers eventually located the car again and used stopsticks. The driver continued before coming to a stop on a nearby roadway.

The people in the car got out and ran when it came to a stop. Shortly after, officers located the front-seat passenger lying in some weeds near the car. He was taken into custody.

About 30 yards away, officers found the driver with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene after first aid was administered, WBNS reported.

Officers believe a woman was also in the car but fled before police arrived, Brooks said.

During the pursuit, police were made aware that the driver was wanted in connection to a homicide in Pennsylvania, therefore he was considered armed and dangerous, WBNS reported.

Marysville police are working with the Pennsylvania agency handling the homicide case.

At this time, there are no charges against the male passenger.

