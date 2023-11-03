‘Best decision I ever made coming here,’ mom says of Dayton addiction center

RIVERSIDE — Shianna Wise said the day she entered BrightView’s Dayton Outpatient Addiction Treatment Center was the “best decision I ever made,” one that has her sober nearly nine months and has given her the opportunity to become a house leader at the facility in Riverside.

The best part of being at BrightView is that “I have to be an adult. I never had to be an adult” when she was in the streets smoking marijuana, drinking alcohol and being sent to jail. Wise told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis her first arrest came in November 2017, which began a troubling period of continuing addiction that continued through the birth of two children and a marriage.

The toughest part of her journey since 2017 has been putting her daughter, 8, and her son, 3, through it, she said.

“All you can tell them is you’re gettin’ better,” she said.

These days, Wise said she’s working on earning her GED, aiming for a career in cosmetology and striving to live a normal life.

Should Wise ever slip when she earns her way out of BrightView, the facility will be there to catch her through its “treatment on demand” model, Community Outreach Manager Keitha Siler said.

BrightView Health hosted an open house Thursday evening for its newest outpatient addiction treatment center, 5464 Burkhardt Road, whose mandate is to help area residents find long-term recovery from substance use disorder.

People or families seeking help can call BrightView Health at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day; walk-ins are welcome until 3 p.m. on weekdays. For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than four hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.

The facility is designed to provide accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet outpatient setting that includes medication-assisted treatment, counseling, therapy, and social support. By partnering with job readiness programs and other local agencies, the social services team can also help patients find steady employment.

BrightView Health, which has more than 85 centers in eight states, picked the Riverside location after gathering information on local trends such as rates of overdose, incidents of crime and more, Siler said.

The center has the capacity to help hundreds of area residents -- there are 40 (including Wise) patients in-house, Siler said, and 450 patients at the BrightView facility in Centerville.

“There’s no cap to how many we will help,” she said. “We will help everyone we can.”

















