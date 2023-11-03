Large police presence after reported shooting in Greene County

XENIA — There is a large police presence in Xenia after a reported shooting early Friday morning.

>>House fire sends plumes of smoke into sky in Shelby County

Xenia Police officers and medics were dispatched around 1:37 a.m. to the 200 block of E Main Street.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that there was a report of a crash and shots fired.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that there is an active investigation in the area but could not give any other details.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group