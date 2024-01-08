Part of I-70 back open in Columbus after semi crashes into bridge

COLUMBUS — A part of Interstate 70 in Columbus is back open after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge over the weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Busy interstate through Columbus closed for days after crash

News Center 7 previously reported that Columbus Police officers were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to Westbound Interstate 70 at South 4th Street on reports of a semi hitting a bridge.

The semi was carrying a large excavator, hit the bridge, and caused significant damage to at least one beam supporting the deck of the bridge, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said emergency repairs were underway and believed the bridge would be closed for a few days.

They originally planned to reopen it on Monday, but Columbus police said it was back open Sunday night, WBNS said.

ODOT said on its website that there will be future closures of Interstate 70 and 4th Street in Columbus to make a permanent repair.

The 4th Street bridge is scheduled to be replaced and raised in Columbus as part of ODOT’s Downtown Ramp-Up project that will start later this year.

©2024 Cox Media Group