Busy interstate through Columbus closed for days after crash

COLUMBUS — A part of Interstate 70 West near downtown Columbus will be closed for a few days after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge, causing severe damage, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

On Saturday, Columbus Division of Police officers were called to I-70 West at South 4th Street around 4:45 p.m. on reports that a semi hit a bridge.

>> Indiana man receives sentence for 3D printing, trafficking firearms

The semi-truck was hauling a large excavator and struck the bridge, WBNS-10 reported.

The Ohio Department of Transportation told WBNS-10 that the crash caused significant structural damage to at least one beam supporting the deck of the bridge.

It is unclear how many days it will take to repair the overpass, WBNS-10 reported.

A contractor responded to the scene Saturday afternoon to make emergency repairs.

>> 16-year-old wanted for murder of 14-year-old Ohio boy arrested by US Marshals

No one was injured in this crash, WBNS-10 reported.

Some recommended detours for those who travel the impacted route:

I-70 West traffic will be diverted to I-71 North, take I-71 North to 670 West to get back to I-70 West

I-71 South traffic will be diverted to I-70 East. Take I-70 East to I-270 South to get back to I-71 South

Please use High Street or South Grant Avenue as an alternate to South 4th Street

I-70 East is not affected by this closure and will remain open

©2024 Cox Media Group