Indiana man receives sentence for 3D printing, trafficking firearms

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An Indiana man has been sentenced to federal prison for 3D printing and trafficking firearms and Glock switches, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Justice.

>> Reported carjacking at local shopping center under investigation

Alexander Clark, 28, of Franklin, Indiana, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of a machinegun.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives opened an investigation on Clark after he sold several privately made firearms, the spokesperson said.

Over one month, investigators saw Clark selling five 3D-printed Glock-style pistol frames, a 3D-printed AR-15 rifle lower receiver, and two machinegun conversion devices.

Machinegun conversion devices, sometimes called Glock switches or auto-sears, are devices that convert regular semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machineguns, the spokesperson said.

“These conversion devices increase the lethality of a firearm, while also reducing the ability of the person firing the weapon to control where they shoot. This combination is deadly and random and represents a clear threat to our community. We will work with our partners to remove these devices, and those who are manufacturing and selling them, from our streets,” Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division Daryl S. McCormick said.

>> 16-year-old wanted for murder of 14-year-old Ohio boy arrested by US Marshals

These conversion devices are considered machine guns under federal law, even when not installed. They are illegal to possess or sell in almost all cases, the spokesperson said.

“Machinegun conversion devices are an urgent public safety challenge—an ordinary pistol equipped with a conversion device and an extended magazine can fire 31 rounds in just two seconds,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said.

On Aug. 22, 2022, ATF agents searched Clark’s home and located multiple firearms, firearm accessories, silencers, machine guns, a 3D printer, and other devices to aid 3D printing.

Clark had seven machine guns, seven silencers, and 27 machinegun conversion devices. None of these items were legally registered.

“Criminals like this defendant exploit modern technology to illegally manufacture deadly weapons and illegally arm others, including felons and juveniles. The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that our office is committed to making our communities safer by getting these devices off our streets and holding illegal gun traffickers accountable,” Myers said.

©2024 Cox Media Group