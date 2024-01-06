Reported carjacking at local shopping center under investigation

RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating a reported carjacking in Dayton.
The carjacking was reported around 1 p.m. at Eastown Shopping Center on Linden Avenue.
Dispatchers confirmed police were at the shopping center investigating reports of a carjacking, but no other details were available.
Initial reports indicated an individual forced the driver of a pickup truck out of the truck and took off in it.
We’re working to learn more and will provide updates as with gather new information.
