Reported carjacking at local shopping center under investigation

RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating a reported carjacking in Dayton.

The carjacking was reported around 1 p.m. at Eastown Shopping Center on Linden Avenue.

>> 16-year-old wanted for murder of 14-year-old Ohio boy arrested by US Marshals

Dispatchers confirmed police were at the shopping center investigating reports of a carjacking, but no other details were available.

Initial reports indicated an individual forced the driver of a pickup truck out of the truck and took off in it.

We’re working to learn more and will provide updates as with gather new information.

©2024 Cox Media Group