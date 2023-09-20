Ohio Redistricting Commission meets today in attempt to draw constitutional maps

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine is reconvening the Ohio Redistricting Commission later this afternoon.

The announcement comes after two attempts to start the process failed last week, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

DeWine adjourned the commission meeting last Wednesday before members could do any work drawing maps because Republican Speaker of the House Jason Stephens and Republican Senate President Matt Huffman could not agree on who the Republican co-chair should be.

A second meeting was canceled for the same reason.

State Democratic leaders have criticized the lack of action by Republicans, WBNS reports.

“Every day we remain in recess threatens our ability to hold hearings and provide opportunities for the public to weigh in on maps and to conduct the redistricting process,” Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio said.

Statehouse minority leader Allison Russo said Democrats are ready to get to work after the state Supreme Court ruled the last five redistricting maps unconstitutional because they fairly gerrymandered in favor of Republicans, according to WBNS TV.

“The court made clear that our constitution requires legislative maps that actually reflect how Ohioans have voted in the last decade,” she said.

A spokesman for Ohio Senate Republicans told WBNS TV there were significant constitutional violations with the maps proposed by Democrats the last time and Republicans on the commission have not had an opportunity to review the maps Democrats proposed.

Today’s meeting will be in the Rhodes State Office Tower at 3 p.m.

