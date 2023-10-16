Ohio universities ranked among best in nation

OHIO — A new study has ranked some of the best colleges and universities in the country, and multiple Ohio institutions made the list.

“Early decision” college application deadlines are looming, as many are due Nov. 1.

At a four-year college, tuition, room, and board could cost an average of $27,940 to $57,570 per year, according to WalletHub’s 2024 Best College and University Rankings.

WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures.

The personal finance website ranked these measures into seven categories which include cost and financing, student selectivity, career outcomes, and more.

The top ten institutions are made up of Ivy League schools like Yale University, Princeton University, and Harvard University.

The first Ohio institution to make the list is Case Western Reserve University with an overall rank of 56.

Other Ohio universities and colleges that made the list include:

Kenyon College ranks No. 81

Oberlin College and Conservatory ranks No. 86

The Ohio State University ranks No. 95

Denison University ranks No. 108

College of Wooster ranks No. 122

Ohio Northern University ranks No. 138

Cedarville University ranks No. 176

Ohio Wesleyan University ranks No. 177

Mount St. Joseph University ranks No. 195

Walsh University ranks No. 264.

John Carroll University ranks No. 276

Heidelberg University ranks No. 290

Miami University ranks No. 299

The University of Dayton ranks No. 301

About 10 other Ohio institutions rank in the top 500.

To find out what the rest of Ohio universities rank, view the full study here.

