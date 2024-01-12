Ohio Lottery urges customers to be cautious after last month’s cybersecurity incident

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Lottery is urging customers and retailers to be cautious after a cybersecurity incident last month.

As News Center 7 originally reported, the incident happened on Christmas Eve and affected some of the Ohio Lottery’s internal implications.

The Ohio Lottery issued a warning on Thursday saying it believes someone obtained information belonging to customers and retailers and that they should be cautious when it comes to their credit.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we urge customers and retailers to be vigilant in monitoring their account statements for fraudulent or irregular activity,” the agency said in a statement.

They said the incident did not any Ohio Lottery games or the technology systems on which the Lottery operates, and it remains safe to purchase tickets.

The Ohio Lottery adds it is working quickly to restore all cashing options soon.

It says anyone with winning tickets over $599 should mail them to the Ohio Lottery Central Office in Cleveland for payment or use the Ohio Lottery mobile app.

The Ohio Lottery says it will notify any affected individuals as quickly as possible.

