Ohio lawmaker’s home burns down after fire in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY — Ohio state Rep. Jon Cross said his home was destroyed after a fire in Hardin County over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, the Kenton Fire Department received a call about a garage fire in the 1600 block of Maureen Drive, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Firefighters arrived and found a home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said Cross and his family made it out of the house safely.

“Christina Q. Cross, Carson, Connor, Buckeye and I are very, very grateful for the love and prayers from our community and many friends near and far! We thank GOD we are all safe, as well as our neighbors and first responders.,” Rep. Cross said on social media. “The fire didn’t win! We may have lost the house, the cars and everything else, but the flags still fly and our spirit is still strong!”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.





