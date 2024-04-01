Ohio high school English teacher resigns during investigation into OnlyFans, Fansly accounts

TOLEDO — An Ohio high school English teacher resigned during an investigation into her personal use of the websites OnlyFans and Fansly, according to Toledo TV stations, WTOL-11 and WTVG-13.

Jennifer Ruziscka, 50, worked for Springfield Local Schools for more than 20 years but resigned when school officials learned she was posting sexual content to OnlyFans and Fansly, both stations reported.

>> County-wide call for backup issued during ‘brawl’ at Trotwood restaurant

On Feb. 2, 2024, Springfield Local Schools Superintendent Matt Geha submitted a report to the Ohio Board of Education regarding Ruziscka’s actions.

The report explained that the district found out about Ruziscka’s online content on Jan. 26. The following day, school officials confirmed the allegations, both stations reported.

According to the report, Geha contacted Ruziscka on Jan. 27 to inform her that she was placed on administrative leave due to her online sexual behavior and “conduct unbecoming” of an educator, both stations reported.

Ruziscka resigned on Jan. 29, just two days before her disciplinary hearing was scheduled.

The Ohio Board of Education told both stations the investigations into the alleged misconduct are confidential.

©2024 Cox Media Group