‘Not again, ya know?;’ Car crashes into Ohio apartment building

CINCINNATI — A car crashed into an apartment building in Cincinnati early Sunday morning.

A car was driving south on Virginia Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sunday when it sped through the Chase Avenue intersection and careened into the corner of the building, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The owner, Sarah Thomas, says this is the fourth big crash in this area in the last three years.

“Not again, ya know?” she told WCPO Monday. “It’s always some panic, some frustration, and then really, I would say the anger sets in.”

The apartment’s entranceway is now caved in.

There were two other crashes at the building in 2021.

Thomas and her neighbors have submitted 24 complaints or requests for solutions to the city, WCPO says.

“We’ve repeatedly been told that we don’t qualify high enough for speed cushions here. It’s not a high enough priority,” said Thomas. “I’ve gotten emails from them saying their goal is to keep cars on the road, which is also my goal. I would love for the cars to stay on the road and out of our buildings.”

The city’s Department of Transportation does have this stretch on its high-priority lists. But, right now, there is no funding set aside for it.

