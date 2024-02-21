Firefighter taken to hospital after battling Trotwood house fire

TROTWOOD — One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries following a house fire in Trotwod Tuesday evening, according to Trotwood Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Ralph Bowman.

At 5:57 p.m., Trotwood fire crews were dispatched to 95 N Snyder Road on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw black smoke and heavy fire coming from the two-story house, Bowman said.

“The homeowner was not inside the house. The smoke detector did alert him, he was home but not inside the house. Smoke detector alerted him and he went in, saw the smoke, got all three of his dogs, and got out,” Bowman said.

The fire was in control within 30 minutes, Bowman said.

The area does not have hydrants so the department had to call in mutual aid for tankers.

Dayton, New Lebanon, Farmersville, and Jefferson Township all provided mutual aid, Bowman said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It is so important to make sure you have operating smoke detectors in your home, of course, the ideal is that you have them in every bedroom, the hallway outside your bedrooms, and in your living areas... You don’t want them in your kitchen because they can false alarm,” Bowman said.

News Center 7 is working to learn how the firefighter was injured.

N Snyder Fire N Snyder Fire (Austin Chaney/STAFF)

