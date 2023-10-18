New state Solicitor General selected by AG Yost

OHIO — The newest Solicitor General has been selected by Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost, according to a spokesperson from the office.

Elliot Gaiser is an “appellate ace” and will be the 11th person to hold this position, starting Nov. 20, the spokesperson said.

The Solicitor General is the state’s lead attorney for appeals in state and federal courts. The specific courts Gaiser will work in include the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the Ohio Supreme Court, and other state and federal courts.

“Having clerked for Justice Alito, Judge Jones and Judge Rao, Elliot is a master craftsman of ironclad legal arguments rooted in originalist principles and constitutional restraint. His accolades and versatility distinguish him from his peers and make him well-suited for the role of Solicitor General. We’re glad to have him,” Yost said.

Gaiser will join the Attorney General’s office after working as an associate in the Issues and Appeals practice at the law office of Jones Day in Columbus, the spokesperson said.

“I am eager to stand up for the safety, prosperity and freedom of all Ohioans, consistent with our constitutional principles of federalism and the rule of law. I am also profoundly grateful to the jurists and lawyers who have sharpened and inspired me to pursue justice through legal advocacy and service,” Gaiser said.





