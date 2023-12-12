New Ohio House Bill addresses tobacco, vaping product sales to minors

OHIO — A new house bill passed Monday that will address the issue of selling tobacco and vaping products to minors.

The House Criminal Justice Committee passed House Bill 258, according to a spokesperson from the office of State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-47).

The legislation will do two things:

Increases fines for tobacco retailers that are repeatedly caught selling tobacco and vape products to minors

Makes repeat offenders subject to public nuisance

Carruthers thinks strengthening the penalties for repeat offenders will help protect young Ohioans from using tobacco and vaping products, the spokesperson said.

“Tobacco retailers that continuously sell tobacco and vaping products should be penalized for breaking the law. The negligence of some retailers has directly led to an increase in the use of these products by students, and it is only getting worse,” Carruthers said.

Now, House Bill 258 will move to the House floor awaiting a vote.

