NE Ohio Train Derailment: Manufacturer suing Norfolk Southern for lost business

EAST PALESTINE — The owner of an East Palestine manufacturing plant says he is suing Norfolk Southern.

Edwin Wang purchased his business, Ceramfab, in 2018 and pumped about $4 million into it.

The manufacturing company made ceramic fiber insulation for steel mills and foundries.

Since a Norfolk Southern train derailed back in February, Wang says he lost millions in unfilled orders.

“You are the creator of the disaster, and we are the victims of this disaster,” he told CBS affiliate WKBN. “Do we have to suffer from all this?”

Wang and his attorneys have filed a $500 million federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern.

The railroad company has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

