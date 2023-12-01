Minor earthquake hits Ohio Friday; no injuries reported

LAKE COUNTY — A minor earthquake was detected in Northeast Ohio Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 2.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:58 a.m. near Madison, Cleveland TV stations WJW and WEWS reported.

According to the USGS, the earthquake lasted about 2.5 seconds and happened at a depth of about 3.5 miles.

USGS Community Internet Intensity Map USGS Community Internet Intensity Map (United States Geological Survey)

Multiple Madison and Geneva residents reported that they felt the earthquake, WEWS reported.

This year, Lake County has had 27 earthquakes so far. 15 of which have occurred near the Hogback Ridge Park along the Grand River, WJW reported.

On Aug. 24, an earthquake of the same magnitude was reported near the same location at approximately 8:45 a.m., both stations reported.

Two days later, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Madison at 10:30 a.m., WEWS reported.

According to USGS, earthquakes that have a magnitude of 2 to 3 are considered weak and don’t cause damage.

People around one-magnitude earthquakes typically do not feel anything.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

