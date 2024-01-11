Members of Ohio National Guard to be deployed from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — At least two dozen members of the Ohio Army National Guard base in Springfield are getting ready to be deployed.

About 30 members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 1137th Signal Company (Tactical Installation and Network-Enhanced, or TIN-E) located in Springfield will be deployed on Friday, a spokesperson said.

They are being deployed in support of U.S. Central Command.

The public is invited to attend a call to duty ceremony on Friday morning to honor the soldiers.

It will take place at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church at the 3600 block of Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Soldiers will provide installation, recovery, repair, and maintenance of telecommunications and infrastructure throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility while on deployment.

