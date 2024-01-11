Scene clears after active investigation at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The scene has been cleared after an active investigation at the Dayton Mall Wednesday night.

Several police officers from the Miami Township, Miamisburg, and Kettering Police departments were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to the Dayton Mall at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

Kettering dispatchers told News Center 7 Wednesday night that officers were at the scene but would not provide details on the investigation.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said Miamisburg Police provided their K-9 unit.

Our News Center 7 crews were at the scene and photos show that several police cars were parked outside the Dayton Mall.

We are working to learn what led officers to the Dayton Mall and will provide updates on this story.

