Semi-truck goes off highway, crashes into Ohio pond

TOLEDO — A semi-truck went off the highway and crashed into an Ohio pond on Sunday.

A Meijer semi-truck went off the road and landed in a pond off Interstate 280 near Greenbelt Parkway, according to Toledo TV stations WTOL and WTVG.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

A vehicle had crashed into a guardrail in the northbound lane of I-280 and another had crashed into the median of SB I-280, WTOL said.

The crash remains under investigation.

