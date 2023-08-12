Man dead following motorcycle crash in southern Ohio

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in southern Ohio Friday night.

>>‘It’s a shame;’ Man describes what he heard in deadly crash on Miami-Shelby County line

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wilmington Post were dispatched at 7:44 p.m. in Marion Township in Fayette County, an OSHP spokesperson said.

William Robinson, 78, was driving a 2005 Honda Goldwing motorcycle northwest on Bloomingburg New Holland Road when it failed to negotiate a curve. The bike overturned and went off the right side of the road into a ditch, a preliminary investigation revealed.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Mutual aid was provided by the New Holland Fire and Police Departments as well as Fayette County EMS and Sheriff’s Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group