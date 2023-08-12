‘It’s a shame;’ Man describes what he heard in deadly crash on Miami-Shelby County line

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people are dead following a head-on crash at the Miami-Shelby County line Friday afternoon.

>>PHOTOS: 2 dead, 2 injured in crash on Miami-Shelby County line

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 25A and East Miami Shelby Road, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Hannah Combs, 27, of Piqua, and David Lynch, 19, of Urbana, were identified by troopers as the drivers killed Friday afternoon. Both died at the scene.

Combs was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on County Road 25A and crashed into a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Lynch that was going westbound on East Miami Shelby Road, state troopers said Friday night.

Both passengers in each vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Both drivers killed, passengers injured in head-on crash near Miami-Shelby County line

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis was at the scene Friday and spoke with a man about what he heard.

“I was coming out to do some trimming around my trees and I heard a loud bang,” said Roy Meeds. “It’s a shame, absolute shame.”

State troopers told Lewis both passengers were taken to area hospitals.

“We had two passengers that were transported, one by CareFlight and the other was taken by ground to Upper Valley Medical Center.”

>>‘We’ve got to get her out;’ Video shows deputy, battalion chief rescue woman from Harrison Twp. fire

Meeds lives just up the road from where the crash happened and says there are always crashes in this area.

“Ever since I was a kid and lived in town, there are always accidents out there,” he said. “And my dad used to always tell me to watch 25A where the 90-degree curves are because there’s been a lot of people killed.”

>>Man accused of trying to abduct child at RiverScape formally charged by county grand jury

He is also thinking about the families affected by this crash.

“I really feel sorry for them,” he told Lewis. “I really feel sorry for them.”

Lewis reports troopers think speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Miami-Shelby County line crash (Nate Russell/Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group