Man dead following motorcycle crash in Ohio

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Fayette County Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched at 6:43 a.m. at Clinton Avenue and Draper Street in Washington Court House on initial reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, an OSHP spokesperson said.

A preliminary investigation said a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling northeast on Clinton Avenue, making a left turn to travel north onto Draper Street. A 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was going southwest on Clinton Avenue. The Chrysler failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn and struck the motorcycle.

Medics transported Tyler Ward, 28, to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Paul Moss, 68, was driving the Chrysler. He and his passenger, Linda Catalfina, 79, were not hurt.

Mutual aid was provided by the Washington Court House Police Department, Washington Court House Fire Department, and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

