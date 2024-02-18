Man arrested for possession of child porn in Indiana

BLUFFTON, Indiana — An Indiana man was arrested for possessing child pornography.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a residential search warrant in the 3500 block of County Road in Bluffton Indiana.

During the search warrant, officers were able to find enough information to establish probable cause for the arrest of 50-year-old Jaime L. Bessent, of Bluffton.

>> Intermittent lane closures to occur on I-75 this week

Bessent was taken into custody and transported to the Wells County jail where he was booked into custody of three counts of possession of Child Pornography, which are level five felonies.

The warrant was served as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation that was initiated after the ICAC Taskforce received tip information for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Anyone who may have any information related to internet crimes against children is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or make a report to the NCMEC.

©2024 Cox Media Group